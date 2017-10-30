ADOT sends out Halloween-inspired traffic warning

ADOT has this message for drivers on Halloween. (Source: ADOT)

Nothing scares the Arizona Department of Transportation quite like bad driving so the agency has put out a warning for drivers.

No stranger to eye-catching messages, ADOT has put up "HOCUS POCUS, DRIVE WITH FOCUS" on its electronic message boards.

The goal is for drivers to avoid a "grave situation" while trying to get home quickly from work on Halloween evening so the kids can get started on trick-or-treating, ADOT said.

The agency says drivers should try to get an earlier start to driving home on Tuesday and have some patience, especially during rush hour.

"A crash can make the trip home longer for everyone," ADOT said.

Drivers should also keep an eye out for little skeletons and princesses on city streets, especially as the sun starts to set. Spooky pets could be running around as well.

As far as spirits, the drinks, not the ghosts, always use a designated driver or car service. Don't drink and drive, no bones about it.

Get an early start on Halloween to get home for trick or treaters or parties. And drive with focus to stay safe.https://t.co/GBfdjf3N0k pic.twitter.com/o2JKopvyAK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2017

