Lindsey Reiser's Cauliflower Tahini Bites

Around the holidays, we stuff ourselves with rich food. This is a healthy vegetable side dish to wow your guests with! I started to make it after trying something similar at a Mediterranean restaurant. It is easy to make and tastes so delicious, you’ll forget how healthy it is!

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

Olive oil

Salt

Ground pepper

Sliced thin red onion (however much you want for a garnish on top; I usually do 1/4 of a large onion or 1/2 of a small one)

3 cloves minced garlic

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons paprika

Minced parsley, to taste

1/2 cup tahini (You can usually find this at Sprouts or Trader Joe’s. You also can make it yourself.)

Toasted pine nuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Clean your cauliflower (trim, wash, remove stems, etc). Make sure all florets are similar size so they roast evenly.

Toss with some olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast for 12 minutes, mixing halfway.

Turn your oven to broiler and broil for 8 minutes or so, watching that they don’t burn and turning halfway.

Make your sauce. In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, minced garlic, some salt and pepper. Add lemon juice, paprika, and parsley. Add tahini last, stir often, and remove from heat.

Fry the onions in olive oil – this is a garnish for on top, once it’s done. Make sure you watch these because they burn quickly. They should be golden brown – not dark brown.

Toast your pine nuts in a toaster oven or over medium heat in a dry fry pan. Watch closely because they burn quickly!

Pour the sauce over the cauliflower and top with fried onions and parsley and pine nuts. Enjoy!

