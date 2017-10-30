By Karra Colgan via Allrecipes.com

Made as described this recipe is Paleo-diet friendly, soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and grain free. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 cup sesame seeds

1/4 cup olive oil, or as needed

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Spread sesame seeds onto a baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until seeds are fragrant, stirring every few minutes, 10 to 12 minutes.

Transfer toasted seeds to a blender and add olive oil. Blend until completely smooth, adding additional oil if needed. Refrigerate in a sealed container.

