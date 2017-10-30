Lindsey Reiser's Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

These are always a huge hit at work potlucks or holiday parties; people go CRAZY for them! They are simple to make and a crowd-pleaser, so I always bring a batch to holiday events!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar – plus more for rolling

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup peanut butter – creamy works best

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter

1 egg

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Package of Hershey’s kisses

Directions

In a mixer, combine butter, egg, peanut butter, sugars. Add dry ingredients (flour, baking soda and powder), and mix.

Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and dip in the granulated sugar. Place on a cookie sheet a couple of inches apart

Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes, depending on your oven temperature. Right away, press a kiss into the cookie and watch the dough form those beautiful cracks!

Make sure you press hard enough so the kiss sticks, but not so hard that the warm cookie falls apart.

[ANOTHER TASTY TIDBIT FROM LINDSEY: Cauliflower Tahini Bites]

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.