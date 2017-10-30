Kim Quintero's Pecan Cheesecake Pie

My mom has made this recipe every Thanksgiving since I was a kid. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake, so this is pretty much the best of both worlds.

Ingredients

1 9-inch unbaked pie shell

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla, divided

1 1/4 cups coarsely chopped pecans

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup light corn syrup

Directions

Set oven to 375 degrees.

In a bowl, beat together the cream cheese, 1 egg 1/2 cup sugar, salt and 1 tsp vanilla, until well blended.

Spread into unbaked pie crust; sprinkle with chopped pecans.

In another bowl, beat 3 eggs, corn syrup, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp vanilla until well blended.

Pour the mixture over the cream cheese and pecans (that is already in the crust).

Place the pie on the lower rack in oven (Place the pie on a cookie sheet to prevent any spills).

Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until center is firm.

