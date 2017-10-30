Phoenix authorities out in force to prevent drunk driving this Halloween

Departments from Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa and Tempe, with help from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, will all be working together to prevent drunk driving through Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities will be out in force to prevent drunk driving this Halloween holiday. (Source: Andrey Bortnikov via 123RF)

Authorities across the Phoenix-area are working together to enforce DUI checkpoints through the Halloween holiday.

Departments from Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa and Tempe, with help from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, will all be working together to prevent drunk driving through Tuesday night.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will provide grant funding for the event through the DUI Abatement Council.

Tha officers on-duty are specially trained in detecting roadway impairment for excessive alcohol consumption and the use of illicit or excessive prescription drugs. The goal of the Halloween task force is to remove impaired drivers from the road before they hurt themselves or others.

If you are drinking, either designate a driver beforehand or call for a ride.

