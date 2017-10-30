Medical Examiner: Blunt force trauma killed Moon Valley HS football player

High school football player, Carlos Sanchez, who died over the weekend after collapsing on the field. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that accidental blunt force trauma to the head killed Moon Valley High School football player Carlos Sanchez.

The M.E.'s office confirmed the cause of death to Arizona's Family Monday afternoon. We are still working to get the official autopsy report.

Sanchez, a starting linebacker, collapsed on the field during a football game on Friday, Oct. 20 and died the next day. He was 16.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Moon Valley HS football player dies after collapsing on field]

[RAW VIDEO: Moon Valley football coach statement about player death]

"Two types of head trauma can occur: concussion and contusion," Lia Stannard wrote in a piece about the effects of blunt head trauma on LiveStrong.com. "With a concussion, the brain is shaken, while a contusion causes direct injury to the brain."

We don't yet know which kind of trauma Sanchez suffered, nor do we know if the injury was recent. While the effects of blunt force trauma to the head can show up immediately, they also can take hours or even days to manifest

In March 2009, actress Natasha Richardson, the wife of Liam Neeson, died two days after falling during a ski lesson. She initially thought she was fine and reportedly showed no symptoms of a head injury. Having refused immediate treatment, she began feeling ill hours later. Autopsy results showed that she died from bleeding in her skull as a result of the fall.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help out the Sanchez family.

[RELATED: Parent group raising money for family of Moon Valley HS football player]

[MORE: High school teams across Arizona to honor Carlos Sanchez]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.