Phoenix PD: Baby survives after man shot, killed pregnant girlfriend

A pregnant Phoenix woman is dead after being shot in the head over the weekend, but doctors were able to save her baby son.

Christopher Kraft, 34, has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Jasmine Ponce.

Police first learned of the shooting at Hidden Cove Apartments, which is southwest of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Kraft was involved in a dispute with the residents of another apartment when threats were made to obtain guns,” according to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department.

At that point, Kraft went back to his apartment to get his gun.

“Ponce was attempting to prevent Kraft from leaving the apartment to confront the other party when he shot her,” Lewis said.

According to court paperwork, a witness said Ponce had been shot in the head.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO: Kraft's initial court appearance]

Ponce, mom to an 18-month-old girl, was 36 weeks pregnant. Doctors were able to deliver her baby boy, but they could not save her. Lewis said the infant was in good condition at last check.

Babies born at 36 weeks are considered late preterm, and while there are potential complications, the risks are much lower than those for babies born at 35 weeks, according to Healthline.com.

The probable cause for arrest statement says Kraft threw away the handgun before officers arrived. Police found it in a backpack by the dumpster in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Because of that, police also booked Kraft on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

A judge set a secured appearance bond of $150,000 for Kraft.

He is due back in court for a status conference on Nov. 6, and then a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.

"All I’m left with is the beautiful memories I have of my daughter," April Cuevas, Ponce's mother, wrote in an email to Donna Rossi. "She was a wonderful mom to the daughter she loved so much. Her daughter was her world. It is [a] very hard to thing [to know] she will never get to meet her baby boy."

Cuevas continued in her statement:

"There is unbearable pain and hole in my heart [that] I have every time I think of how much she’s going to miss in her kids’ lives, like them starting school, their first dates, their graduations, their weddings. She will not get to see any of it because her life was stolen from her. My daughter lost her life to save the lives of others. To me, I see that as giving her very last. And I know she died being the very woman she was every day of her life. She will be forever missed and will live on through those precious kids of hers. The only piece I have left of her. I love and miss her so much."

Ponce's aunt set up a GoFundMe account to help the family. She described Ponce's death as "a vicious and callous act of a coward."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.