Firefighters rescue exotic bird from tree

Crews from Peoria Fire and Medical rescued an exotic bird. (Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Dept.)

Firefighters in Peoria rescued an exotic bird that became tangled in a tree last week.

The large bird, a black-crowned night heron, was found tangled in a treetop near 83rd Ave. and Olive Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Peoria Fire and Medical Dept. spokesman Tim Eiden said they think the bird may have come from Pioneer Park across the street from where it was rescued. The black-crowned night heron’s natural habitat is wetlands.

Eiden said they believe that the bird became tangled in fishing line at the park. Then when it took off, it got caught up in the tree by the fishing line.

A firefighter climbed an extension ladder into the tree and sawed off the branch that the bird was tangled in, said Eiden.

The animal was taken to Liberty Wildlife to be assessed for injuries.

