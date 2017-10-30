Mashed Black Truffle Cauliflower – Home recipe – 3 Large portions (enough for 6 to 8 people)

Cauliflower, trimmed, cut into florettes 2 lbs

Garlic cloves, sautéed until soft and golden brown 5 medium cloves

Olive oil, to saute garlic 1 TBL

Cream cheese 3 healthy TBL

Butter, unsalted ½ cup

Parmesan cheese, grated 1 cup

Heavy cream ½ cup

Half and Half ¼ cup

Black truffle shavings, (William Sonoma) 1 TBL

Truffle oil, White ½ tsp

Kosher salt 1 ½ tsp

Ground black pepper ½ tsp

Parmesan cheese, grated, to top the dishes approx. 6 TBL

Set up a steamer on the stove. When the water is boiling, add the cauliflower to the steamer. Do not boil the cauliflower directly in the water! Cover the steamer and steam the cauliflower for approx. 10 minutes until tender. Not al dente but not mushy.

Meanwhile, saute the garlic until soft and golden brown.

Place the cauliflower into a food processor or blender. Mix at medium speed until well broken up but not pureed. Add all the other ingredients except the truffles. Continue to blend until fairly smooth. The mix should still have bits of cauliflower, not completely pureed smooth. Remove the mix and place it in a mixing bowl. Fold in the truffles.

Divide the mix between 3 oven safe serving dishes. Top each dish with grated parmesan cheese.

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake the Mashed cauliflower for approx. 10 to 12 minutes until cheese is golden brown.

Serve immediately.