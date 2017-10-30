Former investment adviser pleads guilty in $3 million fraud

Richard Mark Schmerman, 58, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $3 million in client funds. He faced two charges of theft and two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Schmerman was a registered securities salesman and investment adviser representative operative under Diversified Financial in Arizona.

Schmerman, who was indicted by a grand jury in March, used his clients' investment funds to pay personal expenses. One expense was a single payment of more than $400,000 to a civil judgment issued against him.

Investigators said Schmerman impersonated some of his clients to gain access to their investment accounts.

Under the plea agreement, Schmerman will face a mandatory prison sentence of five years and then supervised probation for up to seven years. The plea will require Schmerman to pay more than $3 million in restitution to his victims.

