3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October

Fernando Castro says all he wanted to do was fence in a portion of his Goodyear property so he could get horses just like his neighbors.

But, after handing $1,500 to an unlicensed contractor, he says the job was started but quickly abandoned.

“What happened?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked Castro.

“There was always excuses like, 'My employee fell. I'm too busy right now.' Just a lot of broken promises," Castro replied.

Castro says he's been waiting three months for the guy to return. So, out of frustration, he contacted 3 On Your Side.

We tracked down the unlicensed contractor who agreed to not only finish the job that very same week, but he also agreed to waive remaining balance of around $1,500 to just show he's a “nice guy.”

And that's exactly what happened. Castro says his horse corral and fence were immediately installed.

Castro says he's thrilled the job is finally done and that he gets to keep the other $1,500 that was waived.

"I've been waiting for three months and after Gary Harper got involved, it was done and I don't have to worry about it anymore. I'm very happy," Castro said.

3 On Your Side also helped out Brett Nelson and his girlfriend.

After the two moved into an apartment complex with a gym, Nelson says he didn't need his membership anymore at a gym, Youfit, so he canceled.

However, Youfit kept taking out $80 monthly withdrawls anyway, totaling around $240.

3 On Your Side got involved and when we did, Youfit stopped raiding Nelson’s bank account and immediately mailed him a check for the $240 that they took.

“I’ve been dealing with Youfit for the past seven weeks with no results Nelson said. After 3 On Your Side got involved, I got my check,” a smiling Nelson said.

We also helped out Sylvia Jimenez. She handed over $1,000 to the owner of a venue called Mr. Lucky's to secure a date for her daughter's upcoming quinceanera.

But the venue closed unexpectedly and the owner kept Jimenez’s $1,000.

That is until 3 On Your Side got involved.

We went to the Phoenix home where the owner of Mr. Lucky lives, and when we did, Jimenez says he hand-delivered her a $1,000 check.

And finally, 3 On Your Side was able to help out a Gilbert dad by the name of Rick Edens.

He says an Ireland-based airline called Aer Lingus made a mistake booking his two underage daughters on a trip overseas. It was a mistake that Edens says cost him a $1,000 and he wanted to be reimbursed.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after speaking with Aer Lingus, the airline mailed Rick two checks totaling $1,000.

“And, for Channel 3 to be on my side it felt really good. I felt really good that someone else was out there fighting for me and at the end of the day, it feels really good,” Edens said.

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or get refunded for the month of October, it totals $11,119.

And for the entire year, it amounts to $102,813.

