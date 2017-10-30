3 On Your Side

3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October

Posted: Updated:
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or get refunded for the month of October, it totals $11,119. (Source: 3TV) When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or get refunded for the month of October, it totals $11,119. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Fernando Castro says all he wanted to do was fence in a portion of his Goodyear property so he could get horses just like his neighbors.

But, after handing $1,500 to an unlicensed contractor, he says the job was started but quickly abandoned.

“What happened?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked Castro.

“There was always excuses like, 'My employee fell. I'm too busy right now.' Just a lot of broken promises," Castro replied.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Goodyear homeowner says horse fence company abandoned job]

Castro says he's been waiting three months for the guy to return. So, out of frustration, he contacted 3 On Your Side.

We tracked down the unlicensed contractor who agreed to not only finish the job that very same week, but he also agreed to waive remaining balance of around $1,500 to just show he's a “nice guy.”

And that's exactly what happened. Castro says his horse corral and fence were immediately installed. 

Castro says he's thrilled the job is finally done and that he gets to keep the other $1,500 that was waived.

"I've been waiting for three months and after Gary Harper got involved, it was done and I don't have to worry about it anymore. I'm very happy," Castro said.

3 On Your Side also helped out Brett Nelson and his girlfriend.

After the two moved into an apartment complex with a gym, Nelson says he didn't need his membership anymore at a gym, Youfit, so he canceled.

However, Youfit kept taking out $80 monthly withdrawls anyway, totaling around $240.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix-area man can't get gym to stop 'debiting' his bank account]

3 On Your Side got involved and when we did, Youfit stopped raiding Nelson’s bank account and immediately mailed him a check for the $240 that they took.

“I’ve been dealing with Youfit for the past seven weeks with no results Nelson said. After 3 On Your Side got involved, I got my check,” a smiling Nelson said.

We also helped out Sylvia Jimenez. She handed over $1,000 to the owner of a venue called Mr. Lucky's to secure a date for her daughter's upcoming quinceanera.

But the venue closed unexpectedly and the owner kept Jimenez’s $1,000.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix family says venue kept their quinceanera security deposit]

That is until 3 On Your Side got involved.

We went to the Phoenix home where the owner of Mr. Lucky lives, and when we did, Jimenez says he hand-delivered her a $1,000 check.

And finally, 3 On Your Side was able to help out a Gilbert dad by the name of Rick Edens.

He says an Ireland-based airline called Aer Lingus made a mistake booking his two underage daughters on a trip overseas. It was a mistake that Edens says cost him a $1,000 and he wanted to be reimbursed.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Update: Gilbert dad receives refund from airline]

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after speaking with Aer Lingus, the airline mailed Rick two checks totaling $1,000.

“And, for Channel 3 to be on my side it felt really good. I felt really good that someone else was out there fighting for me and at the end of the day, it feels really good,” Edens said.

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or get refunded for the month of October, it totals $11,119.

And for the entire year, it amounts to $102,813

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October

    3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-10-31 16:15:22 GMT
    When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or get refunded for the month of October, it totals $11,119. (Source: 3TV)When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or get refunded for the month of October, it totals $11,119. (Source: 3TV)

    3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.

    More >

    3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Beware of apps that pay

    Beware of apps that pay

    Saturday, October 28 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-10-28 05:24:32 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    "I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” Nicole Luboff boasted. That’s not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite Apps.

    More >

    "I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” Nicole Luboff boasted. That’s not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite Apps.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side