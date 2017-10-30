Loop 101 reopened after motorcyclist struck, killed in Scottsdale

Northbound Loop 101 is closed at 90th Street and southbound Loop 101 is closed at Shea Boulevard for the accident. (Source: ADOT)

The Loop 101 was closed in both directions in Scottsdale on Monday morning after a truck struck and killed a motorcyclist, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A northbound truck struck a disabled motorcycle on the left shoulder, killing the rider and closing the Loop 101 in both directions near Shea Boulevard.

The collision caused the truck to catch fire and send debris over the median wall, striking at least one other vehicle on the southbound side.

Marika Meeks and her husband were running errands when they saw the fiery aftermath.

"All of a sudden we saw a bunch of smoke," Meeks said.

They saw both vehicles up in flames.

"My husband goes, 'I think there's a motorcycle underneath that,'" said Meeks.

She shot cellphone video of the fire.

"It shakes me up because I think about how vulnerable all the people you have in your life and care about, how quickly they can be gone," Meeks said.

DPS said the rider had his hazard lights on when the truck driver slammed into him.

"We don't know if he was actually on the motorcycle at this point or standing next to his bike but it caused the rider to go over the top of the wall and into southbound lanes," said Trooper Kameron Lee with DPS.

Northbound Loop 101 was closed at 90th Street until approximately 1 p.m.

The southbound Loop 101 was reopened at Shea Boulevard at approximately noon.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Investigators are looking into if distraction or impairment were factors in the crash.

REOPENED: L-101 northbound at 90th St.: Road has reopened after an earlier crash and vehicle fire. Southbound L-101 opened earlier. pic.twitter.com/iAhhca9E9r — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2017

REOPENED: L-101 SB at Shea: Road has reopened. HOV and left lanes still blocked. L-101 NB still closed at 90th St. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9GWBO6KR4r — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2017

L-101 NB/SB closure: SB detour west to Hayden, south to Via de Ventura & back to L-101. NB detour 90th St. to Shea and back to L-101. pic.twitter.com/1uguLIcYTo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2017

