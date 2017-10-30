Crash involving Phoenix police vehicle closes northbound I-17 lanes, off-ramp

A crash involving a Phoenix police vehicle closed northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Camelback Road Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Phoenix fire officials said that the crash involved a Phoenix police officer and an adult in the other vehicle.

The crash occurred at the overpass near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road.

Both individuals were transported with minor injuries.

For a time, northbound off-ramp at Camelback Road was closed.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

The area was reopened later Monday morning.

Off-Ramp northbound at Camelback closed also. https://t.co/LaYa3cogu7 — Kameron Lee, PIO (@dps_pio_lee) October 30, 2017

I-17&Camelback overpass, restriction for PD involved collision. Injuries non life threatening. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/EMJAHzI31c — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 30, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.