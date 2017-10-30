Crash involving Phoenix police vehicle closes northbound I-17 lanes, off-ramp

A crash involving a Phoenix police vehicle closed northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Camelback Road Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

Phoenix fire officials said that the crash involved a Phoenix police officer and an adult in the other vehicle.

The crash occurred at the overpass near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. 

Both individuals were transported with minor injuries. 

For a time, northbound off-ramp at Camelback Road was closed. 

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

The area was reopened later Monday morning. 

