Barricade suspect in custody after domestic incident in Litchfield Park

A barricade suspect is in custody after a domestic incident in Litchfield Park, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said there was a domestic incident near 134th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

After the incident, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out and cooperate with authoriti es.

Deputies and SWAT surrounded the home, closing Bethany Home Road from Dysart Road to 133rd Avenue.

After the long standoff, the suspect came out of the home with his hands up and without incident.

No one was hurt in the situation.

