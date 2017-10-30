Phoenix restaurant heavily damaged from overnight fire

A Phoenix restaurant is expected to be closed for some time after sustaining significant damage from an overnight fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix restaurant is expected to be closed for some time after sustaining significant damage from an overnight fire.

According to Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Mariscos Chihuahua restaurant near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road just before 3 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a working fire in the attic. Firefighters conducted a search and rescue while gaining fire control, McDade said.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

