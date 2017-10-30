1 person critical, 2 others in serious condition after Phoenix crash

Phoenix fire transported one person in critical condition and two others in serious condition after a Phoenix crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix fire transported one person in critical condition and two others in serious condition after a Phoenix crash, according to Capt. Rob McDade.

The wreck happened near 27th Avenue and Campbell Avenue early Monday morning.

Two people became trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the accident, requiring firefighters to extricate the individuals.

The driver of a Chrysler 300 is in critical condition with a head injury but is expected to survive. The passenger inside the Chrysler suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The female driver inside of a black Dodge Charger suffered a broken femur; police said she was not impaired.

Officers are still waiting on the status of the driver inside the Chrysler.

The collision closed 27th Avenue at Campbell Avenue in both directions while police and fire personnel worked the scene.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this collision.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.