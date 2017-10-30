DPS: Man leads authorities on 40-mile pursuit in Phoenix-area

The pursuit lasted over an hour and required assistance from Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and airport authorities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities from five different agencies were led on a 40-mile pursuit late Sunday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

It all started around 10:45 p.m. near Pinnacle Peak Road and Interstate 17.

According to DPS, a trooper spotted a Chevy Malibu traveling southbound on Interstate 17 at 108 MPH. When the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, it failed to yield.

Troopers pursued the vehicle for a short time before distancing themselves and allowing the Phoenix police helicopter to follow the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the vehicle headed in the wrong direction through the airport. Once it exited the airport, it continued through Tempe and Mesa, where a Mesa police helicopter picked up the pursuit.

With the vehicle on its rims from the two spike strips used by authorities, the pursuit ended near the U.S. 60 and Rural Road just before midnight. The pursuit lasted over an hour and required assistance from Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and airport authorities.

The male driver in his 30s and female passenger were arrested and currently face charges of felony flight. However, several other charges loom with the investigation in its beginning stage.

DPS said impairment is unknown.

