Police: Man dies after stabbing in west Phoenix

A man has died after he was stabbed during an argument Sunday night in west Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis said 40-year-old James Edwards was stabbed around 6:45 p.m. near Dunlap and 39th avenues during a dispute between two groups, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The Edwards was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and died shortly after arriving, said Lewis.

Lewis said the incident began when 39-year-old Lonnie Kampe was arguing with members of his family. That's when Edwards approached and tried to break up the fight, said Lewis, Kampe then stabbed Edwards.

Kampe was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.