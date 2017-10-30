Halloween decorations stolen from Tempe home

the Nguyen family says their Halloween decorations were stolen. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Tempe family says their Halloween decorations were stolen from the front yard Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

The Nguyen family was getting ready to go to bed when they heard a scuffle in the front yard.

As Thahn Nguyen headed outside, the thieves took off with their set of LED light Halloween eyeballs.

The couple has a 2-year-old son named Bradley who they say loved seeing the lights every night.

"I had to tell him sadly this morning that some people wanted them (decorations) more than him," said Stephanie Nguyen.

Thahn says he managed to get a partial plate number from the getaway car. AAD54 are the first 5 letters of the Jeep Cherokee style SUV in which the thieves got away.

The Nguyen family filed a police report with the Tempe Police Department.

The couple also has surveillance video of the thieves taking their decorations.

Unbeknownst to the thieves, a surveillance camera sitting up above the bush where the decorations were located, caught them on camera.

If you have any information, you can reach out to the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

