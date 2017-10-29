SLIDESHOW: Scott Pasmore's Navy adventure

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(Source: Scott Pasmore) (Source: Scott Pasmore)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

3TV's Scott Pasmore traveled to the naval station in Norfolk, Virginia. 

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see photos]

He also spent the night on an aircraft carrier and so what it was like to be a sailor.

[FULL STORY: 3TV's Scott Pasmore discusses his Navy adventure]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family