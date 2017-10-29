Police searching for 2 suspects who tried to shoplift from Home Depot in Phoenix

Authorities are asking for the public's identifying a man and a woman suspected of trying to shoplift at a Home Depot in Phoenix.

On Sept. 2, the suspects walked into the Home Depot near N. Black Canyon Highway and Thunderbird Road and put two power tools in a shopping cart, and started to leave the store without paying. An employee blocked the suspects' path and grabbed the cart, according to Phoenix Police Department.

As the two walked away from the cart, the employee tried to grab onto the man. The suspect quickly reached behind his back to his waistband and told the victim "I have a gun," according to Phoenix police.

The employee backed off and the two suspects left in a black Dodge Challenger, police said.

The male suspect was described as Hispanic, about 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds. He had a shaved head, a black long sleeve shirt, gray pants and black shoes, according to Phoenix Police Department.

The female suspect was described as Hispanic, 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds. She had a tattoo of a heart with wings on her lower back, a tattoo of a "female" on her upper right arm and bleached hair, according to Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

