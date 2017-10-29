Sun City Posse to split from MCSO

The Sun City Posse will end its affiliation with MCSO on Oct. 31. (Source: suncityposse.org)

The Sun City Posse, Inc. will part ways with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at the end of the month.

The volunteer group said it will end its affiliation effective on Oct. 31.

Members will change their uniforms and vehicle markings, the posse said. But little else will change, the group added.

"We will continue to provide service to citizens of Sun City in much the same way as before with enthusiasm and commitment," the posse said on its website.

MCSO first authorized the group in 1973.

All of its resources are from donations. Members serve as extra "eyes and ears" for MCSO.

