Crews put out house fire in west Phoenix

Firefighters put out a house fire Sunday morning in west Phoenix, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported in the 4000 block of N. 99th Avenue and appeared to have started in the backyard from a barbecue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The fire spread to the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.