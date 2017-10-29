1 dead, another injured in shooting at Tucson house party

One man died and another man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a house party in Tucson.

The shooting erupted early Saturday during an argument after four men who weren't invited to the party tried to enter the home and were told they weren't welcome.

Tucson police say the invited guests fired several gunshots into the air during the argument and then opened fire on partygoers.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as 25-year-old Peter Ortiz.

Investigators are now looking for the uninvited guests, who fled after the shooting.

