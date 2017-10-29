PD: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver at South Mountain park in Phoenix

An impaired driver struck and killed a bicyclist after driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist in front of her, according to Phoenix police. (Source: MCSO)

Robert Dollar, 36, was riding his 10-speed bicycle southbound from the top of South Mountain around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. As he rounded the corner, 19-year-old Annaleah Dominguez struck and killed Dollar.

According to police, Dominguez was driving northbound on Summit Trail Road with two passengers inside. She crossed the double yellow lines going northbound in the southbound lanes to pass another bicyclist that was in front of her heading up the trail road.

After Dollar was struck, CPR was performed by citizens and the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department. However, Dollar was pronounced deceased on scene.

Dominguez admitted to officers of recently drinking and ingesting marijuana. The officers discovered a quantity of marijuana just outside the car that one of the passengers threw out after the accident.

Dominguez showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail for manslaughter and drug charges.

