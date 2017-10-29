PD: Suspect steals city truck, crashes into garage

Phoenix police arrested a man Saturday afternoon for stealing a city truck.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix PD, the incident began at Central Avenue and Washington Street where a city worker saw the truck drive off and began following it.

Pfohl said a police helicopter followed the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kent Raisanen. He tried to pull into a parking garage but the clearance was too low and the truck crashed into the roof of the garage near 28th Street and Camelback Road.

Raisanen was then placed under arrest.

