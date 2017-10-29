Apartment fire displaces several residents in Phoenix

Several residents have been temporarily displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix late Saturday night. According to Phoenix Fire Department, the fire was in a second story apartment at a complex near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Crews were able to stop the fire from extending, but there is moderate damage to one apartment and smoke damage to a number of others, Phoenix fire said.

About 15-20 people will be temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

