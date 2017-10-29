One more afternoon of unseasonably warm temps

One more day of unseasonably warm temperatures is on tap for all of Arizona Sunday, before a more fall-like weather pattern takes shape next week.

High pressure situated northwest of the area will send afternoon highs around the Valley into the low 90s once again Sunday afternoon. Breezes will then kick up late day from the southwest as an area of low pressure begins to move into Arizona from southern California.

This area of low pressure is moisture-starved, so only slight chances of showers are in the forecast for the mountains Monday through Tuesday. The Valley will see partly to mostly cloudy skies while this system moves through.

The more noticeable impact from this system will be the cooler air it ushers into Arizona. Valley daytime highs will drop to the upper 80s Monday, and the low 80s Tuesday.

Once this system moves out, generally sunny skies should return Wednesday through the remainder of the week, with Valley highs hanging around in the mid 80s. Breezy winds will continue each day in the high country from Monday onward.

Forecast models are still not in agreement on the outlook for the end of the week and into next weekend. For now, a larger area of low pressure looks to move on into the area from the northwest, but not until late next weekend or maybe the early part of the following week. We'll keep monitoring the changes in the forecast and update you periodically.

For Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 92 Sunday, 87 Monday, 83 Tuesday, 82 Wednesday, 84 Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the 60s and 50s.

