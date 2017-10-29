MLB player Bruce Maxwell arrested in Scottsdale on gun charge

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested after a female food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her in Scottsdale over the weekend.

According to documents released Monday, Scottsdale police officers responded to Maxwell's home near Hayden and Camelback roads Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun.

A female delivery driver who works for Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteak told officers that she was in the area to deliver food for Maxwell when he opened the door with a handgun and pointed it at her head.

[RAW VIDEO: MLB player facing gun charge makes first court appearance]

According to the documents, when she asked Maxwell if his name was Bruce and was there for a food delivery, he slightly moved his gun but keep it up against the wall near the door.

Fearing for her safety, the delivery driver handed him the food at his doorstep and left to call the police when she returned to her vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, officers said the woman was shaken up and was crying. Scottsdale police said once the driver calmed herself, she was able to direct the officers to Maxwell's apartment.

When officers detained Maxwell, Scottsdale police said he showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication. Police added that Maxwell was also yelling, was verbally aggressive and used profanities.

According to the police report, Maxwell told officers that he ordered food but canceled the order.

Maxwell also admitted he heard a doorknock and unholstered his gun but he then denied it.

Police say Maxwell also denied pointing the gun at the victim.

Maxwell then started to become verbally aggressive, cursing and begin making anti-police statements.

[PDF: Scottsdale police report on Bruce Maxwell's arrest]

According to police, Maxwell was later arrested for the incident after the victim confirmed he was the person who pointed the gun at her.

Maxwell made headlines earlier this year when he was the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

"We were disappointed to learn of the allegations. We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously," the Oakland A's said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time."

Scottsdale police later contacted Geno's Pizza concerning the incident.

The restaurant told officers that Maxwell did place an order but the order was never canceled.

Maxwell made an initial appearance Sunday afternoon in Downtown Phoenix. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Maxwell was later released from the Fourth Avenue jail in Downtown Phoenix Sunday night.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.

Maxwell's next court appearance is on November 6.

Statement from the Oakland Athletics regarding Bruce Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/kspnhaDj4w — A's, But Spooky ?????? (@Athletics) October 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.