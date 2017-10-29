Elderly man killed in Phoenix house fire

The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire that occurred in the area early Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, they responded to a first alarm fire just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Northern Avenue.

Phoenix fire officials said that the fire appeared to have started in the main home and extended to the guest house.

Firefighters performed a search of the house and located a deceased male victim in his late 70s, according to Phoenix fire.

There were no firefighter injuries.

On scene of an early morning fatal house fire near 5th St. & Northern. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/KB0LWax6sm — LiAna (@LiAna3TV) October 29, 2017

