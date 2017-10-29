Mourners hold candlelight vigil in Scottsdale for Bodie the dolphin

Mourners gathered this weekend to say goodbye to a Dolphinaris dolphin that died last month.

The candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for in Scottsdale, near Pima and Via de Ventura.

Bodie, a male bottlenose dolphin, died the morning of Saturday, September 23.

Bodie had been experiencing a rare muscle disease and was under constant veterinary care, according to Dolphinaris.

The veterinary team consulted with experts throughout the United States and Europe in hopes of finding a cure. Unfortunately, no solution was found.

Upon Bodie's death, a full necropsy was performed. Preliminary results confirmed that there were no additional actions Dolphinaris could have taken to prevent this outcome.

Dolphinaris released a statement this past week. It reads, in part:

"Our team at Dolphinaris Arizona will continue its commitment to providing each of our dolphins with the highest standard of care in accordance to the industry’s best practices, as well as federal and international regulations. During this difficult time, Dolphinaris Arizona will continue its mission to educate, inspire and empower our guests through interactions with these amazing animals, encouraging guests to become stewards of the oceans and its inhabitants.Bodie will continue to live through the seven Bottlenoses - Liko, Sonny, Ping, Kai Nalu, Khloe, Alia, and Noelani - who remain at Dolphinaris Arizona. Bodie will continue to live in our thoughts and hearts.

