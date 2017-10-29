Small plane makes hard landing at Chandler Airport

A Valley pilot was not hurt when he made a hard landing in a small plane at the Chandler Airport Saturday afternoon.

The aircraft was a WWII P-51 Mustang.

Chandler fire officials tell us the pilot came up short on the landing, barely cleared a fence, then slid the plane on its belly to the runway.

The pilot was on his way back from showing his aircraft at Falcon Field in Mesa.

He was able to walk away from the hard landing unharmed.

