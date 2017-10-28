Historic Halloween weather

Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.

Growing up in Missouri, I spent most Halloweens with long johns (thermals or just extra layers) under my Halloween costumes. I cried and threw a few “diva” fits because it was uncomfortable and messed up my costumes, but it was needed in the cold weather.

So, let’s take a look at some Halloween weather history across the U.S.

What is the chance that some cities will see snow? The chance is only about 3 percent. The mostly likely places are Colorado, Alaska and Minnesota.

However, just a few years ago in 2011, there was what some called “Snowtober.” A very rare snow storm dropped 12 to 30 inches of snow across New England. The snow fell on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, and stuck around for Oct. 31. The storm knocked out power to nearly 3 million people.

What is the chance of rain? This chance is a bit higher than snow at 15 percent. The mostly likely places, Northwest, Midwest and Southern U.S.

But still, the most historic weather event ever during the end of October: “The Perfect Storm” in 1991. This historic storm lashed the east coast on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. The storm was named perfect by the National Weather Service because of several with factors: the strengthening of the tropical low and strong high pressure over Canada, and then the storms redevelopment into a hurricane.

The storm was made popular by the 2000 movie by the same name. The storm brought in 70 mph winds, 30 foot waves and inches of rain.

As far as weather in Arizona during Halloween, we are pretty simple. Typically, it’s dry, warm and perfect for all the little ghost and goblins. Halloween 2016, we had a high of 86 degrees. Our hottest Halloween in the past 17 years was 95 back in 2014.

Enjoy your Trick or Treating! Happy Halloween.

