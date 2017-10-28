No sign of missing Christine Mustafa yet in landfill search

Phoenix police officers are resting for the weekend after sifting through 1,600 tons of trash in the SR-85 landfill. On Monday crews will resume their search for missing Valley mom, Christine Mustafa.

[RELATED CATEGORY: Christine Mustafa]

“You would certainly want to know what she was last seen wearing, but the chances of that still being put together after sitting in a landfill for any amount of time are very very slim,” says law enforcement expert, Rob Robinson.

Robinson is also a retired Phoenix Police lieutenant who worked a case involving a landfill search some 20 years ago. He says officers will find bones and teeth if they find anything at all.

“Mostly because of the gases. When the matter decomposes, it lets out and it just deteriorates everything,” says Robinson.

He says the search process is very tedious, as heavy machinery is used to scrape layers off the landfill, 8 to 12 inches at a time. The debris, Robinson says, is then set aside for officers to look through.

“Those officers are working harder than they've probably ever worked before,” says Robinson. “They're doing this not only to solve a case but to bring closure to the family.”

Phoenix police say their searchers “are tired but in excellent spirits.”

Mustafa vanished back in May. Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval, is in jail accused of her presumed murder.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.