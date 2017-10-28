7 people rescued from Camelback Mountain Saturday

It was a busy day for rescue crews, as they helped a total of seven people off of Camelback Mountain during simultaneous incidents.

Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale fire departments all assisted in the rescues.

The initial call was for a 54-year-old female with an ankle injury on the Echo Canyon Trail. That patient was approximately 200 yards from the summit of the mountain. She was unable to walk down on her own.

Once her ankle was stabilized, she was loaded onto a big wheel and brought down to one of the mountain landing zones where she was then flown to the base landing zone. When she was at the bottom, the patient refused any further treatment or transport.

On the Cholla side of Camelback Mountain, there was a report of a 72-year-old male with mild dehydration. That patient was evaluated and also not transported.

Approximately a quarter of a mile up the trail there was a group of five people who were all running low on water. Fire department mountain rescue teams walked down the rest of the trail with them. One of those patients was put onto a big wheel and assisted down.

None of the people needing assistance on the Cholla side was transported.

