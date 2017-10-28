Police, family still searching for answers in Yavapai County cold case

After 14 years, officials are still looking for answers in a double homicide that occurred in Yavapai County in October of 2003.

Phoenix police is assisting the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) to find any information that can help solve the case.

[READ MORE: Authorities offer $10,000 reward in 2003 double homicide]

The victims, 19-year-old Lisa Gurrieri and 20-year-old Brandon Rumbaugh, were both shot to death while camping in Yavapai County on Oct. 17, 2003.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the two were celebrating their one year anniversary.

When the couple did not return home, they were reported missing. Their bodies were later found in the bed of their truck that was parked in a secluded area in the Bumble Bee Camp of Yavapai County.

Silent Witness, YCSO and Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. The reward for information is set at $10,000.

Please help two families find answers in a cold case. REWARD of up to $10,000 if info leads to arrest. 480-WITNESS https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/DuJLN9nou6 — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) October 28, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.