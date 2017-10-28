Friday's scores

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(AP) -

PREP FOOTBALL

American Leadership Academy 55, Safford 8

Apache Junction 38, Combs 9

Arizona College Preparatory 26, San Carlos 25

Avondale Westview 49, Glendale Copper Canyon 21

Ben Franklin 48, Globe 13

Benson 43, Willcox 22

Betty Fairfax High School 22, Phoenix South Mountain 7

Bisbee 56, Tombstone 6

Buckeye 67, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 39

Bullhead City Mohave 14, Lee Williams High School 10

Cactus 49, Phoenix Greenway 12

Camp Verde 30, Sedona Red Rock 14

Casteel High School 63, Chandler Valley Christian 0

Chandler 50, Chandler Hamilton 14

Chinle 30, Kayenta Monument Valley 26

Corona Del Sol 14, Phoenix Desert Vista 10

Eagar Round Valley 45, St. Johns 14

El Mirage Dysart 34, Scottsdale Coronado 20

Eloy Santa Cruz 49, San Manuel 6

Flagstaff Coconino 12, Flagstaff 10

Florence 69, Coolidge 0

Ganado 58, Fort Defiance Window Rock 0

Gila Ridge 31, Yuma 28

Gilbert Mesquite 28, Campo Verde 26

Glendale 36, Glendale Independence 28

Glendale Deer Valley 35, Phoenix Goldwater 7

Glendale North Pointe 42, ASU Prep 0

Glendale O'Connor 61, Glendale Mountain Ridge 22

Goodyear Millenium 40, Valley Vista 0

Higley 50, Chandler Seton 0

Keams Canyon Hopi 40, Pinon 20

Kingman Academy of Learning 62, Arete-Mesa Prep 3

Lake Havasu 28, Agua Fria 21

Laveen Chavez 56, Phoenix Alhambra 15

Liberty 21, Peoria Centennial 19

Marana 59, Tucson Rincon 3

Maricopa 21, Tempe McClintock 20

Mesa Desert Ridge 21, Gilbert Highland 7

Mesa Mountain View 36, Mesa 14

Mesa Red Mountain 34, Mesa Westwood 16

Mesa Skyline 56, Mesa Dobson 6

Morenci 14, Pima 0

North 46, Phoenix Maryvale 0

Northwest Christian 56, Kingman 6

Odyssey Institute 35, Chino Valley 20

Paradise Honors 32, Tonopah Valley 24, OT

Paradise Valley 22, Phoenix North Canyon 19

Payson 49, Holbrook 0

Peoria 53, Phoenix Moon Valley 8

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Cottonwood Mingus 34

Perry 56, Basha 14

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 66, Gilbert Christian 35

Phoenix Central 46, Phoenix Browne 0

Phoenix Christian 35, Phoenix Bourgade 7

Phoenix Hayden 26, Phoenix Camelback 13

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 33, Gilbert 30

Phoenix Pinnacle 59, Phoenix Horizon 7

Phoenix Sunnyslope 28, Glendale Apollo 24

Phoenix Thunderbird 49, Phoenix St. Mary's 0

Phoenix Washington 42, Phoenix Cortez 0

Poston Butte 41, Tucson Desert View 34

Prescott 44, Bradshaw Mountain 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 68, Tucson Santa Rita 6

Raymond S. Kellis 52, Glendale Ironwood 46

Red Mesa 64, Sanders Valley 6

Rio Rico 35, Douglas 22

Rock Point 24, Many Farms 22

Sahuarita 42, Tucson Catalina Magnet 40

San Tan Foothills 41, Glendale Prep 0

Scottsdale Chaparral 59, Phoenix Arcadia 0

Scottsdale Christian 63, Joy Christian High School 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 50, Boulder Creek 36

Scottsdale Notre Dame 53, Vista Grande 24

Scottsdale Saguaro 49, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 0

Shadow Ridge 55, Sierra Linda 0

Show Low 62, Winslow 16

Sierra Vista Buena 21, Nogales 14

Snowflake 28, Lakeside Blue Ridge 0

Tempe Marcos de Niza 27, Tempe 16

Tempe Prep 41, Parker 12

Thatcher 49, Miami 0

Tolleson 31, La Joya Community 14

Tucson Flowing Wells 67, Tucson Cholla 43

Tucson Pueblo 56, Tucson Amphitheater 8

Tucson Sabino 69, Tucson Empire 27

Tucson Sahuaro 35, Tucson Ironwood Ridge 21

Tucson Salpointe 49, Tucson Canyon del Oro 21

Tucson Sunnyside 38, Yuma Kofa 7

Vail Cienega 41, Marana Mountain View 14

Veritas Prep 28, Wellton Antelope 20

Verrado 24, Desert Edge 17

Walden Grove 14, Tucson Catalina Foothills 13

Wickenburg 60, Mohave Valley River Valley 23

Williams Field 27, Queen Creek 6

Youngker High School 72, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 24

Yuma Catholic 41, Fountain Hills 16

Yuma Cibola 28, Tucson 15

