Phoenix police arrest suspect in deadly shooting

Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix PD, the suspect, 37-year-old Shaun Williams was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting.

Lewis said the shooting was originally reported as a home invasion. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, 45-year-old Drummond Jentzen, fatally shot.

The female resident of the home told officers she heard a shot and found Jentzen on the floor, Lewis said. After further investigation, officers determined that the woman's story contradicted the surveillance video obtained from the property.

Lewis said that investigators developed information that Williams, the woman's fiance, was involved in the homicide.

Williams was arrested Friday afternoon on one count of second-degree murder.

