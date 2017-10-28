Police: No luck in landfill search for missing Phoenix woman

Police have sifted through nearly 1,600 tons of landfill debris in the so-far unsuccessful search for a missing woman.

Phoenix police say the search for 34-year-old Christine Mustafa has been exhausting but that searchers are in excellent spirits.

The search began Monday and will resume next week.

Mustafa has been missing since May 11 and police believe her body is at the landfill.

Ex-boyfriend Robert John Interval has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Police say family members told them that Mustafa feared Interval and planned to leave him. Police found her car, purse and cellphone at the couple's home.

