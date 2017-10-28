Rollover crash closes Scottsdale intersection

A serious rollover crash closed Pima Road between 90th Street and Via De Ventura Saturday morning. According to Scottsdale police, it is a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the female driver of the vehicle was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

CLOSED: On L-101 Pima at the 90th/Pima exit, Pima westbound is closed because of a crash on Pima. No ETA to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/NhFTx00OP2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 28, 2017

Pima Rd is closed between 90th St & Via De Ventura for a single vehicle rollover. Life threatening injuries. Use alternate route. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 28, 2017

