Rollover crash closes Scottsdale intersection

A serious rollover crash closed Pima Road between 90th Street and Via De Ventura Saturday morning. According to Scottsdale police, it is a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the female driver of the vehicle was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

