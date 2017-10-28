Country Thunder Music Festival announces 2018 headliners

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Country Thunder) (Source: Country Thunder)
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Country Thunder Arizona has announced its 2018 lineup.

The headliners for the four-day festival, which runs from April 5 to 8, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, and Cole Swindell.

[RELATED: With no major incidents, Country Thunder being called a success]

Luke Bryan, who will be playing the closing performance on Sunday, has six hit albums and is probably best known for his song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

[READ MORE: Country Thunder rolls into Valley with four days of music fun]

Jason Aldean has only recently returned to performing concerts, after his show at the Country Music Festival in Las Vegas was brought to a halt by the deadly shootings.

Aldean has 17 Number 1 hit singles including “Don’t You Wanna Stay” which also featured Kelly Clarkson.

Toby Keith is a hall of fame songwriter and has 20 hit singles, including “35MPH Town” from 2015.

[RELATED: Up and coming talent hits the stage at Country Thunder]

Cole Swindell is an already accomplished songwriter who recently began releasing his own hits, including “You Should Be Here.”

[READ MORE: Counting down the days to Country Thunder]

Other performers will include Big & Rich, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Tracy Lawrence, Lindsay Ell, Cody Johnson, Neal McCoy, Lukas Nelson, Bryan White, and Michael Tyler.

Tickets are on sale at countrythunder.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.