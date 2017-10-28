Country Thunder Music Festival announces 2018 headliners

Country Thunder Arizona has announced its 2018 lineup.

The headliners for the four-day festival, which runs from April 5 to 8, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, and Cole Swindell.

Luke Bryan, who will be playing the closing performance on Sunday, has six hit albums and is probably best known for his song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

Jason Aldean has only recently returned to performing concerts, after his show at the Country Music Festival in Las Vegas was brought to a halt by the deadly shootings.

Aldean has 17 Number 1 hit singles including “Don’t You Wanna Stay” which also featured Kelly Clarkson.

Toby Keith is a hall of fame songwriter and has 20 hit singles, including “35MPH Town” from 2015.

Cole Swindell is an already accomplished songwriter who recently began releasing his own hits, including “You Should Be Here.”

Other performers will include Big & Rich, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Tracy Lawrence, Lindsay Ell, Cody Johnson, Neal McCoy, Lukas Nelson, Bryan White, and Michael Tyler.

Tickets are on sale at countrythunder.com

Here's your 2018 lineup Arizona!! ???? pic.twitter.com/ClOX9FS3MA — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) October 27, 2017

