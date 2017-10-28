Chandler police offering 'SmartWater' to fight property crime

The Chandler Police Department partnered with SmartWater CSI to introduce a new technology to fight property crime.

SmartWater CSI produced the 300 chemical solution kits which Chandler Police Department is handing out to specific residents for the trial.

Each bottle of the SmartWater CSI has a specific forensic code that can be identified under a special light source used to identify stolen property.

Users can apply a small amount of the solution on items in their home.

The forensic code acts like DNA or a fingerprint, allowing police to trace stolen items back to their original owners.

Chandler Police is the first department in the Southwest to use this technology.

Other Chandler residents will be provided with a special code to buy their own SmartWater CSI kits if they wish.

