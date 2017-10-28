Pop music band Maroon 5 coming to Phoenix

The popular band Maroon 5 has just announced the details of their 2018 world tour, which includes a stop in Phoenix.

The band, which is releasing a new album on November 3rd, will begin their Red Pill Blues tour on May 30th, 2018. Their stop in Phoenix will be shortly after, on June 7th, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on November 4th at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website.

Maroon 5 will also be promoting their new album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November.

#REDPILLBLUESTOUR is here. Going on the road all next year with @imJMichaels. Tix on-sale Nov 4th. All dates on https://t.co/kLEG1EzyXH. pic.twitter.com/OBnHkIO8WT — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 26, 2017

