Artist makes cleats in honor of Moon Valley football player

A local artist is chipping in to help the family of Moon Valley High School student Carlos Sanchez by designing a pair of custom cleats to be raffled off.

Brittish Peña specializes in custom footwear and grew up in the Moon Valley area.

After he saw a memorial for Sanchez outside of the school, he offered to create this special pair in his honor.

Sanchez was a starting linebacker on the Moon Valley High School football team. He collapsed on the field during a game on Oct. 20 and died the next day.

"Pedal to the metal, got them done as soon as I could. Put Carlos strong on them in memory of Carlos, put a portrait of Carlos, the one that everybody sees going around," said Peña.

Peña says he didn't make them for just one player, he made them for the entire community.

The raffle will run for about a month. Proceeds will go to Sanchez' family.

