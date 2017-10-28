Warm, dry weekend with cooler temps soon for Arizona

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue this weekend across Arizona before a cooling trend begins next week.

High pressure northwest of the state will keep skies clear and afternoons close to ten degrees above normal for this time of the year both Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast high for Phoenix Saturday is 91 and 92 for Sunday. The seasonal average high is 84. Winds will also be light.

By Sunday night, an area of low pressure undercuts the ridge of high pressure and tracks from southern California then into Arizona Monday night through Tuesday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

A tightening pressure gradient will allow breezes to kick up from the southwest, especially across the high country. This is a pretty moisture-starve system, so only slim chances of showers exist in the high country during this time. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the scenery for the Valley these days.

The biggest impacts from this low will be the noticeably cooler weather it brings. By Monday afternoon in Phoenix, the forecast high is 87 with 83 for Tuesday.

A trough will then develop across the Great Basin for the middle to end of next week, keeping the fall-like weather around Arizona. Models conflict on a couple of disturbances moving into the state from this trough, so it's hard to determine right now the exact impacts or timing of the weather picture for the end of next week and weekend.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.