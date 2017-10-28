Woman found shot to death in Phoenix neighborhood

A woman was found shot to death in a Phoenix neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Broadway Road at 5:45 a.m. for a call of a person lying in a yard.

Upon arrival, police found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 31-year-old Seleana Escobedo, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. All callers remain anonymous and may receive a $1000 cash reward.

