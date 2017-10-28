Man killed following shooting in Chandler home

The Chandler Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Chandler police officers responded to a "shots fired" call at a home near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road.

Police located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead by police.

At this time, Chandler police officials don’t have any suspect information and the victim has not been identified.

