Gun legislation pushes for nationwide concealed carry reciprocity

If you have a concealed carry permit, you likely know you can bring that concealed firearm to some states, but not all. Some members of Congress, including Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, want to change that.

HR 38 says if you have a concealed carry permit in your state, you can carry that concealed firearm in any other state that allows concealed carry.

The bill's sponsor, Richard Hudson of North Carolina, likens this to the way a driver's license works, saying this ensures one's Second Amendment right doesn't disappear when crossing state lines.

The National Rifle Association posted a statement on the website for its lobbying arm, Institute for Legislative Action:

Your fundamental right to keep and bear arms should not end at the state line. This act would ensure that law-abiding citizens do not forfeit their ability to protect themselves as they travel from state to state. And it would ensure that anti-gun jurisdictions could not harass or persecute travelers for exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Attorney James Arrowood told us right now, the laws are too patchwork.

"I think anything that uniformly applies the laws throughout our country is, generally speaking, a good thing, especially when it's based on fact and not emotion," Arrowood said.

Not surprisingly, this bill has its critics. Seventeen attorneys general just signed a letter in opposition, saying rather than create a national standard, this would elevate the lowest state standard.

Jennifer Longdon, a shooting survivor and gun violence prevention advocate, agrees.

"States that have carefully considered public safety issues of concealed carry and have created thoughtful laws around that for training, their work is being completely negated," Longdon said.

The bill was first introduced in January. It has been assigned a committee but has not yet been passed by the House.

