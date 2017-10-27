Maricopa neighbors compete for best Halloween house décor

The City of Maricopa is holding its annual Halloween home decorating contest and you and your family can enjoy it for free starting today through Oct. 31.

A total of 25 homes are participating in the Mysterious Mansion Mayhem this year, the most participants in the event’s 11-year-history, according to Niesha Whitman, the city’s special event and marketing manager.

The Halloween themed homes are not all in one street. All are located within a few square mile area and it only a short drive from one to another. The city's website has an interactive map for exact locations.

Most of the homes are decorated on the outside only and do not include a walk-through haunted house.

The homes are judged based on creativity, theme, lighting, and overall execution. The last day community members can vote Sunday, October 29.

The grand prize is $250. First place is picked by the Parks and Recreation, and Library committee. The community members get a chance to vote on their favorite as well for a second homeowner to win $250.

For more information about the contest check out the city's website.

